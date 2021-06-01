Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Intellego Technologies AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (258/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Intellego Technologies AB, company registration number 556864-1624, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Intellego Technologies AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 24, 2021. Intellego Technologies AB has 17,319,568 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: INT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,611,234 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075063 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226672 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556864-1624 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: INT TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 2,291,666 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 9.36 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: July 15, 2022- July 31, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: July 27, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016038624 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226690 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------------------- 4520 Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores -------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.