The 50 MW facility is located in the region of Navarra and is operated by German specialist Rinovasol. The company buys, fixes and certifies the panels and puts them back on the market, with a new datasheet and a five-year warranty.From pv magazine Spain Germany-based Rinovasol will open, this year, in the Spanish region of Navarra, a factory for the repair and manufacture of solar modules. The manufacturing facility will have a capacity of 50 MW and will produce what the company defines as low-power modules, specifying that these have a power output ranging from 235 W to 300 W. "But low power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...