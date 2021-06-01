Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Frankfurt
01.06.21
08:11 Uhr
21,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2021 | 15:41
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

Regulatory Release no. 26/2021
June 01, 2021

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameChr. Dam Holding ApS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/StatusClosely associated to Christian Kirk Rasmussen, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBetter Collective A/S
b)LEI2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares


ISIN DK0060952240
b)Nature of the transactionReciept of lent shares from Nordea

c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
SEK 750,000,006



Volume(s)
3,440,367
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

e)Date of transaction2021-June-01
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJ. Søgaard Holding ApS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/StatusClosely associated to Jesper Søgaard, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBetter Collective A/S
b)LEI2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares


ISIN DK0060952240
b)Nature of the transactionReciept of lent shares from Nordea
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
SEK 750,000,006



Volume(s)
3,440,367
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

e)Date of transaction2021-June-01
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Contacts
Head of investor relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844

E-mail: Investor@bettercollective.com

This information is information which Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 3:31 p.m. CET on June 01, 2021.

About Better Collective
Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment

  • BC regulatory announcement no. 26_2021 PDMR redelivery 2021.06.01 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/321584be-4cdb-4109-91ca-f48ac17d1489)

