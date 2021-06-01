Expands European Presence and Range of Specialty Polymers and Compounding Offerings

Nexeo Plastics, LLC ("Nexeo Plastics"), a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor and an affiliate of GPD Companies, Inc. ("GPD"), today announced that it has acquired Nevicolor S.p.A. ("Nevicolor" or the "Company"), a leading Italian distributor and compounder of thermoplastics. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

A family-founded business based in Luzzara, Italy, with broad geographic reach throughout the country, Nevicolor has provided value-added thermoplastic resins, compounds and application development services for over 57 years. The Company's products serve a variety of customers and suppliers in the industrial components, healthcare, automotive, advanced packaging, agriculture and electrical sectors. Nevicolor serves more than 800 customers with a portfolio of over 3,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including recycled materials.

"This strategic acquisition increases GPD's scale and affords Nexeo Plastics access to Nevicolor's highly technical and analytical specialization," said Paul Tayler, Chief Executive Officer of GPD. "Nevicolor has built a reliable network of international suppliers, and we look forward to continuing to serve its customers with the customized solutions they have come to expect."

"We are pleased to join Nexeo Plastics, which will enhance and streamline our operations in Europe," said Alessandro Negri, Business Director of Nevicolor.

"Our customers in Europe will now have access to a robust offering of tailor-made compounds, specialty polymers, lab services and recycled material," added Joost d'Hooghe, Vice President of EMEA at Nexeo Plastics.

About Nexeo Plastics, LLC

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, 3D printing and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com.

About GPD Companies, Inc.

GPD Companies, Inc. is a leading group of global value-added distributors formed by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. For more information, visit www.gpdcompanies.com.

