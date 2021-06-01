Union creates an agile advisory firm backed by a powerful data engine

Top human behavior and analytics advisory firm Escalent announces today it has acquired Grail Insights from NewQuest Capital Partners. The union accelerates growth for its clients by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data streams, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation.

Escalent's and Grail's client rosters include many of the world's top brands across fast-growing industries such as Automotive Mobility, Consumer, Energy, Financial Services, Health, Technology and Telecom. They are deeply embedded inside these industries to help build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and transform business.

"In a world marked by disruption-where information, analysis, knowledge or guidance isn't always enough-Escalent and Grail have joined forces to advance insights through implementation," said Escalent CEO Melissa Sauter. "Working side-by-side with our clients as an extension of their team, we move insights along the entire business continuum to streamline processes and accelerate productivity. The result is smarter decisions and stronger performance."

The union creates a powerful global presence with 850 consultants, researchers, data scientists, technologists and operational experts in 11 countries.

"This acquisition is a big win for Escalent and Grail employees," added Grail's Rob Stone, PhD, who will become Escalent's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our cultures are very much aligned, and everyone is laser focused on helping clients get closer to their customers and boost productivity. Employees will be able to offer more complete solutions that will continue to nurture their professional growth while helping clients solve their complex business and marketing challenges."

Clients can expect a seamless transition and will continue to work with the same experienced teams with an even stronger united company behind them. All Grail locations will remain the same. There will be no change to the Grail name in the near term, but Grail will be transitioned to the Escalent brand in the coming months.

About Escalent

Escalent is a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and transform business. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan with offices in the UK, China and Canada. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

About Grail

Grail is a strategic insights consultancy founded by Monitor Group in 2006 that helps clients seize opportunities and respond decisively to market change by applying insights to any aspect of their business. Grail is located across the US and in Canada, China, India, Ireland, Italy, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE and the UK.

About NewQuest Capital Partners

NewQuest is the leading dedicated secondary private equity platform focused on the Asia-Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Mumbai. NewQuest specializes in providing strategic liquidity solutions to private equity asset owners, including private equity funds, financial institutions, corporations, hedge funds and family offices. NewQuest was established in 2011 and currently manages four funds with capital commitments of over US$2.4 billion.

Contacts:

