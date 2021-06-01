GCL-Poly will provide JA Solar with 148,000 metric tons of polysilicon over the next five years. Tongwei produced its first 210mm PERC cell at its Jintang factory.Module maker JA Solar has signed a long-term agreement to buy polysilicon from the Jiangsu Zhongneng unit of manufacturer GCL-Poly. The latter will provide JA Solar with 148,000 metric tons of polysilicon over five years, JA Solar said yesterday. The shipments will be made from next month to June 2026 with the purchase price to be set monthly. JA Solar has now signed six agreements since the start of last year, to secure a supply of ...

