01.06.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Tallinn: Announcement on the initial public offering of ELMO Rent AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-01 15:56 CEST --


ELMO Rent AS (registry code 12994939, Kivi 12, 76805 Paldiski city, Estonia,
ELMO Rent) hereby announces the public offering of its shares. The public
offering is based on the Company Description available at
https://elmorent.ee/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ELMO-Rent-IPO-tutvustus.pdf. As
the total amount of the offering is below EUR 2,500,000, no prospectus is
drafted and published. 

ELMO Rent will offer up to 120,000 new shares and reserves a right to increase
the offering by up to 80,000 shares, thus in total of up to 200,000 shares. The
proceeds of the offering, in the amounts between EUR 600,000.00 and EUR
1,000,000.00, are planned to be used for developing ELMO Rent car rental and
the technology related to it as well as for shaping the rental of electric cars
to a daily habit of consumers and scaling it globally. 

The offering is projected at retail and institutional investors in Estonia.
ELMO Rent has submitted an application for admission of its shares, including
shares issued in the course of the offer, to trading on the multilateral
trading facility First North. 



Overview of the essential terms of the offering:

 1. Offering period during which the shares can be subscribed for starts on 4
   June 2021 at 10:00 and ends 14 June 2021 at 16:00 (Estonian time).
 2. The offer price is fixed at EUR 5.00 of which EUR 0,10 is the nominal value
   and 4,90 is issue premium. Only whole numbers of shares can be subscribed
   for.
 3. Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact the
   administrator of the securities account opened in his or her Estonian
   Register of Securities for this purpose.
 4. ELMO Rent has one class of shares and the offered shares belong to the same
   class.



IMPORTANT DATES

The indicative timetable of the offering is the following:

4 June 2021        Start of offering period            
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
14 June 2021       End of offering period             
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 15 June 2021 Announcement on the results of the offering  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 17 June 2021 Settlement of the offering           
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 1 July 2021  First trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn First North
-------------------------------------------------------------------------



Subscription Undertaking

Owner of the securities account: [name of the investor]
Securities account: [number of the investor's securities account]
Custodian: [name of the investor's custodian]
Security: ELMO RENT AKTSIA täiendav 1
ISIN code: EE3801075880
Amount of securities: [number of shares for which the investor wishes to
subscribe] 
Price (per one share): EUR 5.00
Transaction amount: [the number of shares for which the investor wishes to
subscribe multiplied by the price of the share] 
Counterparty: ELMO Rent AS
Securities account of the counterparty: 99109793232
Custodian of the counterparty: Swedbank AS
Value date of the transaction: 17.06.2021
Type of transaction: purchase
Type of settlement: delivery versus payment (DVP)



Contacts for additional information

Enn Laansoo, Jr.
ELMO Rent AS founder and member of the Supervisory Board

Phone: +372 521 6858
Email: enn@elmorent.ee



ELMO Rent AS is a company established and incorporated in Estonia whose main
business activity is to offer an environmentally friendly car rental service
and to develop, market and scale environmentally friendly and innovative
technologies related to car rental service, such as the IT operating system for
managing the car park, car controller and remote control vehicle. 

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities
in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The information contained herein is
not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan,
New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in
such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be
unlawful. 

The offering of the shares is only based on the Company Description and is
addressed only to persons to whom the Company Description is addressed. The
company description includes, among other things, risk factors and financial
information and other information. This notice has not been approved by any
supervisory authority and is not a prospectus. Therefore, investors should
subscribe for shares on the basis of the information contained in the company
description and not only on the basis of this notice.
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.