Nasdaq Tallinn: Announcement on the initial public offering of ELMO Rent AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-01 15:56 CEST -- ELMO Rent AS (registry code 12994939, Kivi 12, 76805 Paldiski city, Estonia, ELMO Rent) hereby announces the public offering of its shares. The public offering is based on the Company Description available at https://elmorent.ee/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ELMO-Rent-IPO-tutvustus.pdf. As the total amount of the offering is below EUR 2,500,000, no prospectus is drafted and published. ELMO Rent will offer up to 120,000 new shares and reserves a right to increase the offering by up to 80,000 shares, thus in total of up to 200,000 shares. The proceeds of the offering, in the amounts between EUR 600,000.00 and EUR 1,000,000.00, are planned to be used for developing ELMO Rent car rental and the technology related to it as well as for shaping the rental of electric cars to a daily habit of consumers and scaling it globally. The offering is projected at retail and institutional investors in Estonia. ELMO Rent has submitted an application for admission of its shares, including shares issued in the course of the offer, to trading on the multilateral trading facility First North. Overview of the essential terms of the offering: 1. Offering period during which the shares can be subscribed for starts on 4 June 2021 at 10:00 and ends 14 June 2021 at 16:00 (Estonian time). 2. The offer price is fixed at EUR 5.00 of which EUR 0,10 is the nominal value and 4,90 is issue premium. Only whole numbers of shares can be subscribed for. 3. Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact the administrator of the securities account opened in his or her Estonian Register of Securities for this purpose. 4. ELMO Rent has one class of shares and the offered shares belong to the same class. IMPORTANT DATES The indicative timetable of the offering is the following: 4 June 2021 Start of offering period ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 June 2021 End of offering period ------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 15 June 2021 Announcement on the results of the offering ------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 17 June 2021 Settlement of the offering ------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 1 July 2021 First trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn First North ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription Undertaking Owner of the securities account: [name of the investor] Securities account: [number of the investor's securities account] Custodian: [name of the investor's custodian] Security: ELMO RENT AKTSIA täiendav 1 ISIN code: EE3801075880 Amount of securities: [number of shares for which the investor wishes to subscribe] Price (per one share): EUR 5.00 Transaction amount: [the number of shares for which the investor wishes to subscribe multiplied by the price of the share] Counterparty: ELMO Rent AS Securities account of the counterparty: 99109793232 Custodian of the counterparty: Swedbank AS Value date of the transaction: 17.06.2021 Type of transaction: purchase Type of settlement: delivery versus payment (DVP) Contacts for additional information Enn Laansoo, Jr. ELMO Rent AS founder and member of the Supervisory Board Phone: +372 521 6858 Email: enn@elmorent.ee ELMO Rent AS is a company established and incorporated in Estonia whose main business activity is to offer an environmentally friendly car rental service and to develop, market and scale environmentally friendly and innovative technologies related to car rental service, such as the IT operating system for managing the car park, car controller and remote control vehicle. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The offering of the shares is only based on the Company Description and is addressed only to persons to whom the Company Description is addressed. The company description includes, among other things, risk factors and financial information and other information. This notice has not been approved by any supervisory authority and is not a prospectus. Therefore, investors should subscribe for shares on the basis of the information contained in the company description and not only on the basis of this notice.