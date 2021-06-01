DealFlow Events: Best-in-Class Speakers Announced for The SPAC Conference 2021

Hear from the Experts on SPAC Trends, Deal Strategies and Acquiring Targets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / DealFlow Events announces the roster of speakers for the annual SPAC Conference 2021, to be held June 23-24 in Rye, New York at the Westchester Country Club.

This must-attend event features best-in-class professionals delivering cutting-edge information in a luxurious setting. The event will be held outdoors in a tented environment with numerous safety protocols in place to ensure the comfort of event attendees.

Special purpose acquisition companies have seen explosive growth over the last year, setting multiple records for deals and capital raises. M&A opportunities are being sought more assertively by SPAC management teams and private companies are increasingly looking at SPACs as a viable option to go public. In fact, 2021 has already seen the most SPACs going public than in any prior year.

The SPAC Conference offers a forum for discussion about deal trends and why alternative IPO techniques such as SPACs and direct listings have gained favor with both companies and their investors. DealFlow Events has assembled a best-in-class program, where the brightest minds in the business will discuss market dynamics and the latest investment opportunities.

As blank-check companies face increasing competition for deals and new demands from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, staying abreast of the rapidly changing landscape is essential for every professional involved with SPACs.



The SPAC Conference 2021 offers everything you'd expect from a first-class professional event, plus a few special surprises. Attendees called last year's event, "The best SPAC Conference that's ever been held." We aim to top that in 2021 by offering a new, private networking opportunity for companies interested in SPACs. And much more.

Here are just some of the featured speakers ready to share their expertise:

Christy Albeck, Founder & CEO, Albeck Financial Services

Carlos Alvarez, Managing Director, UBS

Karim Anani, Partner, Ernst & Young

Makram Azar, CEO, Golden Falcon Acquisition

Will Braeutigam, Partner, Deloitte

David Bukzin, Vice Chairman, Marcum

Priya Cherian Huskins, Senior Vice President & Partner, Woodruff Sawyer

Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets, DFIN

David Cohen, COO and General Counsel, Reinvent Capital

Crocker Coulson, Founder & CEO, AUM Media

Gavin Cuneo, Co-CEO, CIIG Merger Corp

Marc Deschenaux, Partner, Swiss Financiers

Dr. Raluca Dinu, Founding Managing Partner, GigCapital

Jennie Dong, Head of SPACs, New York Stock Exchange

Josh DuClos, Partner, Sidley Austin

Yelena Dunaevsky, Vice President Transactional Insurance, Woodruff Sawyer

Ari Edelman, Partner, Reed Smith

Doug Ellenoff, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole

Billy Goldstein, Managing Director, CDX Advisors

Justin Hamill, Partner, Latham & Watkins

Brian Hecht, Partner, Katten

Dave Horin, Managing Partner, Chord Advisors

Steve Kaplan, Ignyte Acquisition Corp.

Kevin Kelly, Senior Director, Morrow Sodali

Michael Killourhy, Partner, Ogier

Ed Kovary, Managing Director Equity Capital Markets, EarlyBirdCapital

Ben Kwasnick, Founder, SPAC Research

Robert Laikin, Chairman, Novus Capital I & II

John Lambert, Partner, KPMG

Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and M&A, Vinson & Elkins

Emily Maier, Senior Vice President, National Group Leader, Woodruff Sawyer

John Marchisi, National Director - SPAC Segment, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Zac McGinnis, Managing Director, Riveron

Steven Nelson, President & Chairman, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company

Stuart Neuhauser, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole

Mitch Nussbaum, Vice Chairman; Co-Chair, Capital Markets & Corporate, Loeb & Loeb

Jason Osborn, Partner, Winston & Strawn

Joel Rubinstein, Partner, White & Case

Rajiv Shukla, CEO, SPAC Alpha

Cody Slach, Managing Director, Gateway Investor Relations

Karen Snow, SVP, Head of East Coast Listings & Capital Services, Nasdaq

Katie Stiner, Vice President of Institutional Equity Sales, Citadel Securities

Eduardo Tamraz, Senior Executive, TPG Pace Group

Lou Taubman, Partner, HTFL

Julio Torres, CEO, Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Alex Vogel, CEO, The Vogel Group

Steve Yakubov, CEO, Edgar Agents

Supporting this event are corporate sponsors Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, Loeb & Loeb, Marcum, Ernst & Young, Woodruff Sawyer, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Withum, Gallagher, EdgarAgents, Swiss Financiers, Sidley Austin, Akin Gump, KPMG, NYSE, Deloitte, GigCapital, Morrow Sodali, Winston & Strawn, Albeck, White & Case, EarlyBirdCapital, The Nuvo Group, Gateway Investor Relations, RRBB Accountants + Advisors, SPAC Alpha IR+, Toppan Merrill, SPAC Research, Vinson & Elkins, Ogier, Latham & Watkins, Riveron, AST, Chord Advisors, Citadel Securities, Calabrese Consulting, Reed Smith, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Cyndx, Deutsche Bank, EQ, Sichenzia Ross Ference, Katten, The Vogel Group, Computershare | Georgeson, Broadridge, Workiva, HTFL, UBS, Nasdaq, and M2 Compliance.

Visit the regularly updated SPAC Conference website to learn more.

About DealFlow Events

When it comes to the business of finance, the tag line "A DealFlow Event" is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. We've produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics over the last 18 years. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and unequaled professional networking opportunities. Since 2008, The SPAC Conference has offered the largest gathering of investors, bankers and management teams in the business. For more information about DealFlow Events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

