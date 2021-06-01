DealFlow Events: Best-in-Class Speakers Announced for The SPAC Conference 2021

Hear from the Experts on SPAC Trends, Deal Strategies and Acquiring Targets
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / DealFlow Events announces the roster of speakers for the annual SPAC Conference 2021, to be held June 23-24 in Rye, New York at the Westchester Country Club.
This must-attend event features best-in-class professionals delivering cutting-edge information in a luxurious setting. The event will be held outdoors in a tented environment with numerous safety protocols in place to ensure the comfort of event attendees.
Special purpose acquisition companies have seen explosive growth over the last year, setting multiple records for deals and capital raises. M&A opportunities are being sought more assertively by SPAC management teams and private companies are increasingly looking at SPACs as a viable option to go public. In fact, 2021 has already seen the most SPACs going public than in any prior year.
The SPAC Conference offers a forum for discussion about deal trends and why alternative IPO techniques such as SPACs and direct listings have gained favor with both companies and their investors. DealFlow Events has assembled a best-in-class program, where the brightest minds in the business will discuss market dynamics and the latest investment opportunities.
As blank-check companies face increasing competition for deals and new demands from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, staying abreast of the rapidly changing landscape is essential for every professional involved with SPACs.
The SPAC Conference 2021 offers everything you'd expect from a first-class professional event, plus a few special surprises. Attendees called last year's event, "The best SPAC Conference that's ever been held." We aim to top that in 2021 by offering a new, private networking opportunity for companies interested in SPACs. And much more.
Here are just some of the featured speakers ready to share their expertise:
Christy Albeck, Founder & CEO, Albeck Financial Services
Carlos Alvarez, Managing Director, UBS
Karim Anani, Partner, Ernst & Young
Makram Azar, CEO, Golden Falcon Acquisition
Will Braeutigam, Partner, Deloitte
David Bukzin, Vice Chairman, Marcum
Priya Cherian Huskins, Senior Vice President & Partner, Woodruff Sawyer
Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets, DFIN
David Cohen, COO and General Counsel, Reinvent Capital
Crocker Coulson, Founder & CEO, AUM Media
Gavin Cuneo, Co-CEO, CIIG Merger Corp
Marc Deschenaux, Partner, Swiss Financiers
Dr. Raluca Dinu, Founding Managing Partner, GigCapital
Jennie Dong, Head of SPACs, New York Stock Exchange
Josh DuClos, Partner, Sidley Austin
Yelena Dunaevsky, Vice President Transactional Insurance, Woodruff Sawyer
Ari Edelman, Partner, Reed Smith
Doug Ellenoff, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole
Billy Goldstein, Managing Director, CDX Advisors
Justin Hamill, Partner, Latham & Watkins
Brian Hecht, Partner, Katten
Dave Horin, Managing Partner, Chord Advisors
Steve Kaplan, Ignyte Acquisition Corp.
Kevin Kelly, Senior Director, Morrow Sodali
Michael Killourhy, Partner, Ogier
Ed Kovary, Managing Director Equity Capital Markets, EarlyBirdCapital
Ben Kwasnick, Founder, SPAC Research
Robert Laikin, Chairman, Novus Capital I & II
John Lambert, Partner, KPMG
Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and M&A, Vinson & Elkins
Emily Maier, Senior Vice President, National Group Leader, Woodruff Sawyer
John Marchisi, National Director - SPAC Segment, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Zac McGinnis, Managing Director, Riveron
Steven Nelson, President & Chairman, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
Stuart Neuhauser, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole
Mitch Nussbaum, Vice Chairman; Co-Chair, Capital Markets & Corporate, Loeb & Loeb
Jason Osborn, Partner, Winston & Strawn
Joel Rubinstein, Partner, White & Case
Rajiv Shukla, CEO, SPAC Alpha
Cody Slach, Managing Director, Gateway Investor Relations
Karen Snow, SVP, Head of East Coast Listings & Capital Services, Nasdaq
Katie Stiner, Vice President of Institutional Equity Sales, Citadel Securities
Eduardo Tamraz, Senior Executive, TPG Pace Group
Lou Taubman, Partner, HTFL
Julio Torres, CEO, Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Alex Vogel, CEO, The Vogel Group
Steve Yakubov, CEO, Edgar Agents
Supporting this event are corporate sponsors Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, Loeb & Loeb, Marcum, Ernst & Young, Woodruff Sawyer, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Withum, Gallagher, EdgarAgents, Swiss Financiers, Sidley Austin, Akin Gump, KPMG, NYSE, Deloitte, GigCapital, Morrow Sodali, Winston & Strawn, Albeck, White & Case, EarlyBirdCapital, The Nuvo Group, Gateway Investor Relations, RRBB Accountants + Advisors, SPAC Alpha IR+, Toppan Merrill, SPAC Research, Vinson & Elkins, Ogier, Latham & Watkins, Riveron, AST, Chord Advisors, Citadel Securities, Calabrese Consulting, Reed Smith, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Cyndx, Deutsche Bank, EQ, Sichenzia Ross Ference, Katten, The Vogel Group, Computershare | Georgeson, Broadridge, Workiva, HTFL, UBS, Nasdaq, and M2 Compliance.
Visit the regularly updated SPAC Conference website to learn more.
About DealFlow Events
When it comes to the business of finance, the tag line "A DealFlow Event" is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. We've produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics over the last 18 years. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and unequaled professional networking opportunities. Since 2008, The SPAC Conference has offered the largest gathering of investors, bankers and management teams in the business. For more information about DealFlow Events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.
Media Contact:
Charlie Napolitano
DealFlow Events
charlie@dealflow.com
(516) 876-8006
SOURCE: DealFlow Events
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649429/Best-in-Class-Speakers-Announced-for-The-SPAC-Conference-2021