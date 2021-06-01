Anzeige
01.06.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Tallinn: Invitation to the presentation of the plans regarding the initial public offering of ELMO Rent AS shares (in Estonian)

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-01 16:20 CEST --


According to the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange announcement, the procedure has
been initiated for for ELMO Rent AS shares trading on the Alternative market
First North. ELMO Rent has also published an an announcement on the initial
public offering of shares: 

https://elmorent.ee/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ELMO-Rent-IPO-tutvustus.pdf

We invite you to follow the presentation of the public offer, where the founder
and promoter of ELMO Rent AS Enn Laansoo, Jr., CEO Julia Nekrassova and
independent member of the Supervisory Board Taavi Laur give a summary of ELMO
Rent's vision, financial forecasts and activities financed by IPO income. 

The broadcast starts on Wednesday (02.06.2021) at 11:00 on the Elmo Rent 2.0
Facebook page. 



Additional information:

Enn Laansoo, Jr.
Founder of ELMO Rent AS
Tel: +372 521 6858
E-mail: enn@elmorent.ee
