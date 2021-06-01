Nasdaq Stockholm AB: WeSC AB changes name to Vestum AB (259/21)

Commencing Monday June 7, 2021, WeSC AB shares will be traded under its new name, Vestum AB. New company name: Vestum AB ---------------------------------- New short name: VESTUM ---------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0014556718 ---------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50