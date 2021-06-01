Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
GlobeNewswire
01.06.2021 | 16:41
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: WeSC AB changes name to Vestum AB (259/21)

Commencing Monday June 7, 2021, WeSC AB shares will be traded under its new
name, Vestum AB. 

New company name:   Vestum AB  
----------------------------------
New short name:    VESTUM   
----------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code: SE0014556718
----------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. 

For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
