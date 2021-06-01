DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 01 June 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share:
The details are as follows:
Conversion status of H-share related convertible bonds: In May 2021, a cumulative amount of HKD 493,000,000 H-Share convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result of the conversion was 26,172,031 shares, accounting for 0.28% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-Share convertible bonds in this month. As of 31 May 2021, a cumulative amount of HKD 7,095,000,000 H-Share convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result of the conversion was 376,654,274 shares, accounting for 4.02% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-Share convertible bonds in this month.
Status of outstanding convertible bonds: As of 31 May 2021, the amount of H-Share convertible bonds not yet converted was HKD 898,000,000, accounting for 11.23% of the total number of H-Share convertible bonds issued.
Progress of the repurchase of H-shares: In May 2021, the Company has repurchased a total of 11,908,000 H- shares, representing 0.13% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 33.20 per share and the lowest price of HKD 29.55 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 376,538,675.00. As at the end of May 2021, the Company has repurchased a total of 11,908,000 shares, representing 0.13% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 33.20 per share and the lowest price of HKD 29.55 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 376,538,675.00. The aforementioned repurchased shares will be cancelled (as of the end of May 2021 6,335,800 shares have been cancelled).
I. Background of the issuance and listing of convertible bonds
On 27 October 2020, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued the Approval of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. to Issue Overseas Listed Foreign Shares and Convertible Corporate Bonds (CSRC License [2020] No. 2768), approving: (1) Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") to issue not more than 2,856,526,138 overseas listed foreign shares (including additional shares issued upon exercise of conversion rights by holders of convertible bonds of not more than HKD 8 billion or equivalent in foreign currencies), with a par value of RMB 1 per share, all of which are ordinary shares. Upon completion of this issuance, the Company may list on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HKSE"); (2) The Company's wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries, guaranteed by the Company, will issue overseas corporate bonds not exceeding HKD 8 billion or its equivalent in foreign currency convertible into overseas listed foreign shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "H-share convertible bonds").
On 23 December 2020, 2,448,279,814 H-Shares of the Company were listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant exchangeable bonds to convertible bonds program became effective and operational after the listing, the total amount of effective H-share convertible bonds was HKD 7,993,000,000.
II. Background of the repurchase of H-shares
On 05 March 2021, the First Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021 and the First Class Meetings of Shareholders in 2021 considered and approved the Proposal to Grant the General Mandate for the Repurchase of H-Shares upon Completion of the Listing.
III. Changes in Share Capital
From 01 May 2021 to 31 May 2021, the changes in the Company's shares were as follows:
Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.
