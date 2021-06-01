AAC Clyde Space has delivered a strong Q121 with revenue growth of 55% and a substantial reduction in EBITDA losses. The ongoing activities continued to develop, positively augmented by initial contributions from the 2020 acquisitions of Hyperion and SpaceQuest, both of which continue to deliver positive EBITDA. With Omnisys acquired in April alongside the SEK100m fund-raising, AAC Clyde Space remains well positioned to execute its growth strategy in the New Space market.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...