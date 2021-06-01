GSTS Awarded Contract for Vessel Risk Detection Using Artificial Intelligence Algorithms

GSTS is providing enhanced Maritime Domain Awareness

HALIFAX, NS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Maritime Analytics company, announced today that it has been selected by Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) to provide advanced Maritime Risk Detection and Assessment capabilities in support of maritime border security and surveillance. The solution will identify ships in an area of interest and using the cutting-edge techniques of artificial intelligence and machine learning, consolidate a ship's identity, movement history, and risk status with information collected from multiple sensors. Fusing the intelligence into a single operating picture, GSTS's solution enables users to improve Maritime Domain Awareness. The total contract is funded under the Canadian Safety and Security Program.

This powerful solution will leverage OCIANA, an AI-based platform developed by GSTS that rapidly processes data from multiple sensor sources to provide intelligence in near real-time. Using various satellite data sets, coupled with machine learning algorithms for object analysis, OCIANA enables customers to detect, assess and respond to maritime threats rapidly and effectively.

"This contract will enable GSTS to demonstrate the capability to satisfy many of the world's most challenging maritime risk and threat detection issues pertaining to security, environmental and commercial risks. It will provide next-generation capabilities to satisfy the requirements of security, customs and immigration, defence, coast guard and environmental agencies on a global scale," said Richard Kolacz, CEO of GSTS. "It is another example of the versatility of the maritime AI solutions developed by GSTS, and of the continually increasing revenue stream enabled by the OCIANA roll out.

The project is unique in that it will demonstrate the ability to use the proprietary AI algorithms developed by GSTS, with a country's own surveillance data sets to provide enhanced Activity Based Intelligence. This enables nation states to use the GSTS solution within their existing maritime surveillance systems, to extract additional intelligence, or combine them with the OCIANA platform capabilities to provide enhanced Maritime Domain Awareness.

OCIANA is an AI-based platform developed by GSTS that rapidly processes satellite data with other data sets harvested from ocean, weather, and port activity to provide decision-making information in near real-time. OCIANA will provide enhanced situational awareness, decision-making and inter-agency communications capability to enable governments and agencies to respond to any maritime threat or incident.

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy, and the environment on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. Our solutions enable enhanced decision-based operations for civil, commercial and defence and security agencies and industries. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

About DRDC Canada

DRDC is Canada's national leader in defence science and technology and develops and delivers new technical solutions and advice to the Department of National Defence, the Canadian Armed Forces, other federal departments, and the safety and security communities.

