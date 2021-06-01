Synergies between De Nora and ISIA will provide inherently safe, efficient and reliable chlorine dioxide process systems for water treatment

Grundfos and De Nora announce that the parties have signed an agreement for De Nora to acquire 100% of the shares of ISIA S.p.A., including the intellectual property on chlorine dioxide generator technology. As part of the agreement, De Nora will also take over the competencies of ISIA's highly experienced team of specialists. The transaction is expected to close within a short time. The acquisition represents a key opportunity for De Nora to leverage ISIA expertise to strengthen a technology portfolio that includes gas feed, instrumentation, chlorine and on-site sodium hypochlorite generation, ozone and chlorine dioxide. The patented submerged reactor design and process control expertise from ISIA will complement the De Nora's Capital Controls chlorine dioxide generation product line.

From L-R Stefano De Gaetano; Execution Manager EMEA De Nora Water Technologies Sergio Tosoni; Technical Director ISIA SpA Luca Fervari; General Manager, EMEA De Nora Water Technologies

"This acquisition is an exciting first step in our journey together with ISIA," said Dr Mirka Wilderer, CEO, De Nora Water Technologies a message echoed by Paolo Dellachà, CEO, De Nora Group. "The innovative nature of Capital Controls and ISIA solutions will allow us to offer customers the best available technology for specific water treatment applications across the range of available chlorine dioxide generation designs and treatment solutions as a whole. We are uniting two proven companies with strong legacies. Our combined synergies exemplify the De Nora mission to be a partner of choice, benefiting customers and channel partners, employees, and the broader market."

For generations, the Capital Controls name has been synonymous with water treatment. We have sold more than 10,000 installations globally across a range of applications over a 60-year period this includes more than 1,000 chlorine dioxide generator installations in the field.

Francesco Maia, Managing Director and founder of ISIA commented, "We are excited to be a part of the De Nora family, where chlorine dioxide is an important part of their growth strategy. This gives our team the opportunity to widen the use of the technology beyond the Middle East, our main focus area."

ISIA brings skilled experience in industrial plant process control and automation and a powerful chlorine dioxide technology for water treatment. Since 2000, ISIA has perfected a rich experience in design, realization, start-up and field assistance of industrial plants process control and automation. ISIA will be progressively integrated into the De Nora Water Technologies platform and together they will expand chlorine dioxide market opportunities for drinking water, desalination, power and industrial cooling water applications.

"We have great respect for the ISIA team, who are doing an excellent job within their market," says Grundfos Group Vice President, Tommy Due Høy and continues: "ISIA has a strong portfolio of high-quality chlorine dioxide solutions, and we believe that ISIA will be able to better fulfil its potential under a different ownership, and we are pleased to have identified in De Nora a buyer that will be able to nurture, strengthen and develop ISIA. We believe that De Nora will serve as an excellent new home for ISIA and its employees."

Until and after transaction closing, ISIA will continue to maintain normal operations towards customers and suppliers. In case of questions or concerns, please reach out directly to your normal business contacts.

About De Nora

De Nora is a global provider of sustainable technologies and a partner of choice for industrial electrochemical processes and water and wastewater treatment solutions since 1923. Driven by a philosophy of continual improvement, De Nora delivers highly innovative electrodes, electrochemical systems, advanced filtration, and disinfection technologies to solve the most challenging applications for public health, municipal, marine, industrial water/wastewater treatment needs. Today, De Nora is committed to developing unconventional solutions to address the Energy Transition toward decarbonization, the hydrogen economy, ensuring clean water for all. More than 1,600 people provide the energy and expertise to fuel this exciting journey. https://www.denora.com

About Grundfos

We pioneer solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people. As a global pump and water solutions company we provide expertise in energy- and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications, including water utility, water treatment, industries and buildings. https://www.grundfos.com/

