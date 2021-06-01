Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - NCM Investments is pleased to announce that NCM Global Income Growth Class is celebrating 10 years as a Global Equity Balanced Fund.

Alex Sasso, CEO for NCM Investments says, "When we launched this Fund 10 years ago, nobody could have predicted all the events that have shaped global markets, all of which further supports our belief that having high quality active solutions benefits investors."

"NCM Global Income Growth Class is currently providing a $0.0554 per share monthly dividend which provides an annual yield of about 4%, ideal for investors who want both growth and income," says Wan Kim, Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing at NCM Investments.

Jason Isaac, Portfolio Manager for NCM Global Income Growth Class, "We are very proud of how this Fund has done in a very competitive peer group. On May 31st 2021, the 10 year CAGR* was 9.6% putting it in the top 5th percentile in this group of Global Equity Balanced Funds."

Launched on May 31, 2011, NCM Global Income Growth Class is a Global Equity Balanced Fund investing primarily in dividend-paying equities with a minimum 10% weight in fixed income, targeting a meaningful monthly dividend without sacrificing long-term growth. The companies in the portfolio tend to exhibit a strengthening of their competitive positions, high quality management and clean balance sheets.

About NCM Investments

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada's leaders in actively managed investment products. With an in-house Portfolio Management team and a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards to recognize its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto.

*CAD | Investment return as of May 31, 2021 | Category: Global Equity Balanced as of May 31, 2021 | Index: Morningstar Can Eq Gbl Tgt Alloc NR CAD as of May 31, 2021 | Inception date May 31, 2011 | Time periods greater than 1 year are annualized. F Series data as of May 31, 2021, net of fees, annualized

For More Information:

NCM Asset Management Ltd.

Attention: Wan Kim

National Sales & Marketing

Toll Free: 1.877.431.1407

Email: wan.kim@ncminvestments.com

Notice to Reader:

Certain information set forth in this press release, including a discussion of future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond management's control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86040