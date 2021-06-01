Regulatory News:

ADOCIA (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announces today the appointment of three independent Directors to the Board of Directors. The appointees: Claudia Mitchell, Katherine Bowdish and Stéphane Boissel joined the board as of May 21, 2021. In parallel, Dominique Takizawa has decided to resign after ten years of service on the board.

"We are pleased to welcome three highly talented people at the time where Adocia is progressing in late-stage development of key insulin assets while continuing to pioneer new innovative approaches in cell therapy and obesity", said Gérard Soula, CEO and President of the Board of Directors of Adocia. "On behalf of all board members, I would like to warmly thank Dominique Takizawa for her engagement and expertise."

Dr. Claudia Mitchell, Senior VP, Head of Portfolio Strategy, at Astellas Pharma, has a thorough grounding in the biotech sector. Prior to joining Astellas in 2019, she co-founded Universal Cell and served as CEO until Astellas acquired the company only four years later for over $100 million. She also co-founded Halo-Bio RNAi Therapeutics and served as Chief Scientific Officer. Besides being a biotech entrepreneur, Dr. Mitchell has also worked as a Program Director at the LGMD2I Research Fund, a family non-profit foundation, and she held a tenured Academic research position at the French National Institute of Medical Research (INSERM). Dr. Claudia Mitchell received the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in Life Sciences for the Pacific Northwest Region, USA. She has a PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Paris and an MBA in International Management from the Ecole des Ponts Business School, Paris, France.

Dr. Katherine Bowdish, President CEO of PIC Therapeutics, is a highly experienced professional in the life science sector having co-found several companies working on biological therapies. Beginning in 2013 Dr. Katherine Bowdish worked with Sanofi for seven years where she established and led Sanofi Sunrise, a venture investment vehicle, focused on advancing pioneering science of strategic interest to Sanofi. Following this she was VP and Head of R&D Strategy at Sanofi. Prior to this, Dr. Katherine Bowdish was Co-founder, President CEO of Anaphore; President of Alexion Antibody Technologies; SVP with Alexion Pharmaceuticals; and founder, CEO Chief Scientific Officer at Prolifaron, prior to its acquisition by Alexion. Dr. Katherine Bowdish holds a Ph.D. in molecular genetics from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City, and a B.S. degree in biology from the College of William and Mary in Virginia, USA.

Stéphane Boissel, Chairman and CEO of SparingVision, is a seasoned biotech professional with over twenty-five years of leadership experience across corporate finance strategy and business development in internationally focused companies. Previously, Stéphane Boissel was Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Sangamo Therapeutics. Before this he was CEO at TxCell, a CAR-Treg company that was acquired under his watch. Stéphane Boissel studied management and finance at the University of Lyon and Paris-Dauphine in France and received his MBA from the University of Chicago (IL, USA).

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring five clinical-stage products and several pre-clinical products. The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for prandial treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo) and one combination of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide M1Pram. The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

Adocia preclinical pipeline includes bi-hormonal combinations for diabetes treatment: two combinations of rapid acting insulin analogs and Pramlintide (BioChaperone Lispro Pram and BioChaperone Aspart Pram), a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide). In addition, there are two bi-hormonal products for the treatment of obesity: a combination of glucagon and exenatide (BioChaperone Glucagon Exenatide) and a combination of pramlintide and exenatide (PramExe).

Adocia recently added a preclinical program to its pipeline with a cell therapy initiative focused on development of a hydrogel scaffold for use in people with type 1 diabetes. The first patent application supporting this program has been filed.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 20, 2021 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com) and to the development of economic conditions financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Adocia to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia shares in any jurisdiction.

