Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents and the composition of the bureau

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) hereby informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting of the company will be held on first notice, on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021, at 4 pm (CET) at the company's headquarters, 3 bis rue Saarinen, Bâtiment Le Séville, 94528 Rungis Cedex. In view of the declaration of a health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic until June 1st, 2021 and the extension to July 31, 2021 of the derogatory measures applicable to shareholders' meetings, and in order to avoid exposing shareholders to health risks and to guarantee equal access to this meeting, the Combined General Meeting will be held behind closed doors.

All information on how to attend the meeting live and watch the webcast is available on: https://investors.esi-group.com/shareholders-meeting

In order to encourage shareholders dialogue, shareholders are invited to send their questions by email: investors@esi-group.com, until June 18, 2021.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 14, 2021. The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a legal gazette on June 4, 2021.

The preparatory documents and information for the meeting referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded from the company's website: https://investors.esi-group.com/shareholders-meeting

The documents and information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the above-mentioned Internet address.

Pursuant to Article 8 of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the Board of Directors has appointed two scrutineers from among the shareholders holding the greatest number of voting rights of which the Company is aware at the date of the meeting, who are able to attend the General Meeting and who have accepted this function. These are Long Path Partners and Briarwood Chase Management.

Upcoming event

Annual General meeting June 22, 2021 (4pm CET)

Half year results September 7, 2021 (6pm CET)

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval, energy and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1200 people around the world and reported 2020 sales of €132.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005814/en/

Contacts:

ESI Shareholder Relations

Florence Barré

investors@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

Verbatee Press Shareholder Relations

Jérôme Goaer, j.goaer@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 61 79 34

Aline Besselièvre, a.besselievre@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 85 10 0