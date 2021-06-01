ViewSonic Reveals New ELITE Gaming Monitors with the latest NVIDIA Reflex Technology

Stay on target with revolutionary low latency and optimized response time

BREA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, unveils ELITE professional gaming monitors armed with the latest NVIDIA Reflex and G-Sync technology. Delivering maximized latency improvements for high-velocity, graphics-intensive games, ELITE's XG251G and XG271QG monitors also boast precise, competitive frames-per-second (FPS), highest refresh rate of 360Hz, and industry-leading 1ms (GTG) response time.

"ELITE monitors are designed by and for gamers, and we're proud to work with NVIDIA to create a range of professional esports monitors equipped with their latest NVIDIA Reflex technology," says Oscar Lin, Head of Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic Corporation. "Whether from 24.5" to 32", competitive gamers can expect an ultra-smooth, stutter-free, and immersive gaming experience in a sleek, modern display with innovative gamer-forward design elements. We look forward to continuing our work with NVIDIA to advance ELITE monitors with their latest technology."

Outgun rivals with ultra-high shot accuracy and bleeding-edge responsiveness on ViewSonic ELITE's professional gaming monitors - the ELITE XG251G is the first 24.5" ELITE monitor with the highest refresh rate of 360Hz, and 27" ELITE XG271QG unlocks buttery-smooth gameplay with 240Hz. Integrated with NVIDIA Reflex and G-Sync capabilities, both displays are paired with blistering-fast refresh rates and hyper-quick response time for seamless kills and exact click-timing action. Gamers can also gaze upon alien jungles and sweeping landscapes in true-to-life color from 99% Adobe color coverage and brightness of 400 nits.

The NVIDIA Reflex ecosystem is engineered to reduce latency and input lag to give gamers higher aiming precision, more accurate hit registration, and faster tactical advantage. System latency is the time it takes for an action on an additional peripheral, such as a mouse or keyboard, to happen onscreen in real-time. In gaming where responsiveness and accuracy are key to winning a battle, a delay in movement or unregistered shots will result in major defeat.

The technology features Reflex Latency Analyzer which captures end-to-end system latency and delivers a precise reading of CPU and GPU performance, allowing gamers to register every click in millisecond accuracy and achieve the desired peeker's advantage with ease. The optional Low Latency Boost lets the GPU overclock without affecting the picture quality, so gamers can crank up performance settings and still enjoy cinematic visuals at the same time.

Drawn from gamers' insights, these monitors are geared with intuitive ELITE Design Enhancements (EDE) to elevate the gaming desk setup. The minute details such as mood-enhancing ambient RGB light, friction-free mouse anchor, and reinforced clutter-free headphones hook will banish any distractions for a truly immersive gaming experience. Equipped with full ergonomic features, gamers can tilt, swivel, and adjust the screen's height to their comfort and focus on ruling the arena.

Key Features of ViewSonic ELITE XG251G monitor:

24.5" FHD VESA DisplayHDR 400 IPS Non-Glare display

True-to-life colors from 99% Adobe Color Gamut

Highest refresh rate of 360Hz and 1ms (GTG) response time

NVIDIA Reflex and G-Sync technology

TUV-Certified Eye Comfort

Ultimate connectivity with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports

Ergonomic features and ELITE Design Enhancements (EDE)

Key features of ViewSonic ELITE XG271QG monitor:

27" QHD VESA DisplayHDR 400 IPS display

Brilliant, vibrant imagery from 99% Adobe Color Gamut

Lightning-fast refresh rate of 240Hz and 1ms (GTG) response time

NVIDIA Reflex and G-Sync technology

Ergonomic features and ELITE Design Enhancements (EDE)

Availability

ViewSonic ELITE XG251G and ELITE XG271QG monitors will be available worldwide in Q3, 2021.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517857/ELITE.jpg