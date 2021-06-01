Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.: Apollo Endosurgery to Present at June Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (Nasdaq:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures today announced that management will participate in two investor conference events during the month of June 2021.

Conferences Apollo Endosurgery management will participate include:

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Management will host one-on-one virtual meetings for institutional investors

Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17, 2021

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Management will lead a group presentation at 3:30 pm Eastern Time on Thursday June 17

One-on-one virtual meetings available will be available for institutional investors

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact a Craig-Hallum or JMP Securities institutional sales representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Apollo Endosurgery, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, less invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications and the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Contact:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Stefanie Cavanaugh, 512-279-5100
investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649901/Apollo-Endosurgery-to-Present-at-June-Investor-Conferences

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
