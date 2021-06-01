Anzeige
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Jun-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 31-May-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.4792 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3769200 
CODE: GIST LN 
ISIN: LU1910939849 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1910939849 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GIST LN 
Sequence No.:  108689 
EQS News ID:  1203306 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203306&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
