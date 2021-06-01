Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
NORNICKEL'S BOARD ADOPTS HOLISTIC ENVIRONMENTAL STRATEGY 
01-Jun-2021 / 18:41 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL'S BOARD ADOPTS HOLISTIC ENVIRONMENTAL STRATEGY 
Moscow, June 1, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer 
of platinum and copper, announces that its Board of Directors has adopted the company's holistic environmental 
strategy. 
This comprehensive plan will be rolled out across all of Nornickel's operations starting from 2021. It was designed 
with a clear focus on generating measurable and achievable results to significantly improve the company's environmental 
performance. The strategy follows a detailed stakeholder engagement and benchmarking audit based on key environmental 
goals. 
The new strategy encompasses the six major areas of environmental impact, namely climate change; air; water; tailings 
and waste; land; and biodiversity, coupled with stakeholder engagement and communications, all of which are at the 
centre of Nornickel's environmental activities. 
In all, the strategy identifies 21 key targets in sustainability and industrial safety. These include reduction of SO2 
emissions, complying with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) principles and implementing 
the Global Tailings Standard principles. 
The key initiatives to enable progress towards these targets include delivery of the Sulphur Programme; water recycling 
and reuse; land rehabilitation; asset monitoring; biodiversity impact assessment in all areas affected by the company's 
operations; investing in green technologies and decarbonisation activities. 
Nornickel is also renewing its environmental governance structure to improve risk management processes and ensure 
effective implementation of the strategy. In line with this aim, the company is creating corporate level departments 
covering Sustainable Development, Ecology, Industrial Safety and Occupational Health, Human Resources and Social 
Policy, and ensuring that all Nornickel's employees are part of this transformative process. 
Chairman of Nornickel Board of Directors Gareth Penny commented: 
"The board applauds the company management's effort to carry out the most significant overhaul of Nornickel's 
environmental strategy in history. The holistic environmental strategy is a sign that Nornickel is strongly committed 
to the environment and fostering responsible business practices at every corporate level in a bid to become the world's 
leading metallurgical company. For me personally one of the highlights of the strategy is the ambitious decarbonisation 
programme, the important step towards green metals." 
For more information, please visit the ESG section of our website at https://www.nornickel.com/sustainability/ 
esg-highlights/ 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:   Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00  Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru   Email: ir@nornik.ru 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 108691 
EQS News ID:  1203296 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203296&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 11:41 ET (15:41 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
