Prinova Sets New Standard In The Ingredients Industry With Launch Of Unique Customer-Centric Online Experience

LONDON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prinova, a worldwide provider of functional ingredients and manufacturer of nutrient premixes, creates an innovative online experience with the launch of its new website. Unique to the industry, its online platform is built to more effectively connect customers to Prinova's products and solutions with a centralised global website customised for regional experience. It officially launched 26thMay 2021.

Key features of the site include a sleek new design and enhanced search capabilities where customers can easily browse and navigate over 400 individual ingredients - using logical search criteria such as application or health benefit. Customers can also request samples and quotes and sign up for exclusive market reports and insights. The site is designed to meet and exceed global accessibility standards and will be available soon in multiple languages. An exclusive feature for users in the United States and Canada is a retail-level e-commerce shopping experience, featuring pricing, sourcing transparency and detailed product data on over 400 SKUs.

"Prinova's growth over the last 40 years has always been tied to how we can best serve the evolving needs of our customers," says Don Thorp, President of Prinova. "Purchasing and R&D professionals today want more information, choices and control when it comes to their digital experience with suppliers. The new site delivers on this by providing our customers with robust product information, intuitive search criteria and detailed market insights."

Experience the new Prinova website at: www.prinovaglobal.com

Prinova is a leading global supplier of ingredients and manufacturer of premixes and market-ready blends for the food, beverage and nutrition industries. Prinova's premix business is built on over 40 years of experience in ingredient sourcing and distribution, servicing its customers with global inventories, market expertise, and leading market positions in vitamins, amino acids, sweeteners, preservatives, proteins, aroma chemicals, and more. As a world-leading distributor of functional ingredients, Prinova uses its global network to help customers gain the strategic advantage they need to drive its business forward.

