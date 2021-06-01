Announcing the Grand Opening of Oviedo's Newest Dentist Office Southern Style Dental

Southern Style Dental Offers all general dentistry under one roof to residents of Oviedo, Winter Springs and surrounding communities

OVIEDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Dr. Sonia Nguyen-Ring, D.M.D. proudly announces the grand opening of Southern Style Dental in Oviedo, Florida, an office with a hometown flair serving residents all over Oviedo, Winter Springs, Waterford, Avalon, Lake Underhill, Chuluota, Geneva, and the UCF area.

To learn more about Southern Style Dental and their discount membership plan, please visit https://southernstyledental.com/

Boy Scout Troop 139 headed Southern Style Dental's grand opening event on May 28, 2021 with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a grand performance of the National Anthem and bagpipes play from hymns of every military branch, courtesy of Aaron Odum and Sherriff Tim Nazarro.

VA family health planning chairwoman Dorothy Pehowic and Bob Murphy from the VWF Chuluota post welcomed and blessed Southern Style Dental during the grand opening. There were over 70 attendees at the event, including dozens of local small business owners donating and/or participating in a raffle to contribute to the "Stars, Stripes & Smiles" program put together by Southern Style Dental to help fund the cost of dental care for veterans in need. The vision is to make the program an ongoing tradition and select a different veteran every month.

From preventative care including basic cleanings, deep cleanings or sealants, to general cosmetic dentistry like mercury-free fillings and metal-free crowns / veneers, emergency care like extractions and root canals or treating TMJ, the friendly and experienced team from Southern Style Dental is ready to help.

For people who are thinking of becoming a patient, Southern Style Dental wants to assure them know that they are more than that when they are at the office. Every patient is treasured, valued and respected.

"Southern Style means not doing things in a haste. You will never be pressured or rushed into unnecessary procedures," a patient attendee noted. "Dr. Ring always practices with full transparency and without judgement."

"We are not a corporate chain so our patients will never have a revolving door of new dentists or staff. There is one provider for every procedure. Southern Style is making quality work a bare minimum and putting value in being a trusted provider who is honest and ethical. We are unique because of our conservative approach and patient centric philosophy," a spokesperson noted.

Those in need of a second opinion for their dental treatment or curious about non-invasive dental care options are always welcome to contact Southern Style Dental. It is also worth noting that Southern Style Dental is the #1 dentist provider for veterans state-wide, with many hometown heroes travelling from Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Kissimmee, Chuluota, Melbourne, and even from the state of Georgia.

About Southern Style Dental:

Southern Style Dental is a new dental office located in Oviedo, Florida. The office opened in the spring of 2021, offers a variety of general dental services as well as same day emergency visits. For more information, please visit https://southernstyledental.com/.

Southern Style Dental

2653 W State Rd 426, Suite 1201

Oviedo, FL 32765

407-901-5130

CONTACT:

Sonia Nguyen-Ring

nguyen_dmd@yahoo.com

407-901-5130

SOURCE: Southern Style Dental

