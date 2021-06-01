Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 juin/June 2021) The common shares of The Hash Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The Hash Corporation is a Canadian company focused on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products. Using the adaption of old-world traditions, the company aims to safely deliver authentic hashish experiences crafted to modern standards and regulations.

Les actions ordinaires de The Hash Corporation ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

The Hash Corporation est une entreprise canadienne spécialisée dans la production de haschisch et d'autres produits de cannabis de première qualité. En utilisant l'adaptation de l'ancien traditions mondiales, la société vise à offrir en toute sécurité des expériences authentiques de haschisch conçues selon les normes et réglementations modernes.

Issuer/Émetteur: The Hash Corporation Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): REZN Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 280 120 290 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 50 579 573 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences Biologiques CUSIP: 41809C 10 0 ISIN: CA 41809C 10 0 5 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 3 juin/June 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Capital Transfer Agency, ULC

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for REZN. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com