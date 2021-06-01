Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 juin/June 2021) Greenhawk Resources Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Cryptologic Corp. (CRY), has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Greenhawk owns a 100% legal and beneficial interest in two mineral exploration licenses and one prospecting license in Greenland known as the Storo Gold Project.

_________________________________

Greenhawk Resources Inc., l'émetteur résultant d'un changement fondamental de Cryptologic Corp. (CRY), a été approuvé pour inscription.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Greenhawk détient un intérêt légal et bénéficiaire à 100% dans deux permis d'exploration minière et un permis de prospection au Groenland, connu sous le nom de Storo Gold Project.

Issuer/Émetteur: Greenhawk Resources Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GRHK Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 86 199 162 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 4 600 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 395278 10 4 ISIN : CA 395278 10 4 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN: 22908A104/CA22908A1049 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 3 juin/June 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: AST Trust Company (Canada)

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GRHK. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com