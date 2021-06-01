Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
PR Newswire
01.06.2021 | 19:33
90 Leser
Eucure Biopharma to Present Findings From Anti-CD40 and Anti-CTLA-4 mAb Clinical Trials at the 2021 ASCO Meeting

BEIJING and BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucure Biopharma will present findings from two Phase I clinical trials at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held from June 4th to 8th.

The first trial (poster #2580; NCT04481009) is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy of YH003 (an anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody (mAb)) combined with Toripalimab (Tuoyi; an anti-PD-1 mAb) in subjects with advanced solid tumors. As of December 31, 2020, there were no dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) events or severe adverse events (AE) observed in 9 subjects/3 dose levels (ranging from 0.03 to 0.3 mg/kg). Of the 5 subjects that completed at least one tumor assessment, one subject with ocular melanoma who failed prior Opdivo and Opdivo/Yervoy combination therapy achieved partial remission (PR), and two patients maintained stable disease (SD).

The second trial (poster #2577; NCT04357756) is a Phase I clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy of an anti-CTLA-4 antibody, YH001, combined with Toripalimab in subjects with advanced solid tumors. As of December 31, 2020, no DLT or severe AE were observed at 4 dose levels (ranging from 0.05 to 1 mg/kg). Seven of 10 subjects completed at least one tumor assessment, of which 4 subjects maintained SD. As of March 1, 2021, one subject with GEJ cancer that maintained SD in the first tumor assessment achieved PR in the second assessment, with a 60.9% reduction in the target lesion compared to baseline.

About YH003
YH003 is a humanized IgG2 agonistic monoclonal antibody that targets CD40 signaling. Preclinical studies demonstrated that YH003 promotes antigen-presenting cell activation and infiltration of effector T cells into tumors. YH003 demonstrated potent anti-tumor effects in Biocytogen's humanized CD40 mice, both alone and in combination with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies. YH003 has been approved to enter Phase II trials in Australia for pancreatic cancer and PD1-resistant melanoma.

About YH001
YH001 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the association of cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) with CD80/CD86. YH001 can trigger antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) to remove CTLA-4 expressing cells, especially regulatory T cells, to enhance T-cell-mediated antitumor immune responses. Preclinical data indicates that YH001 outperforms Ipilimumab (a currently approved CTLA-4 drug) in CTLA-4 binding affinity and inducing ADCC activity.

About Eucure Biopharma
Eucure Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies to meet clinical needs of patients around the world. Relying on a strong clinical development team with extensive experience, the company has established a product pipeline for more than 10 targets. Eucure Biopharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen. For more information, please visit www.eucure.com.

Media Contact:

Eucure Biopharma
Yuanyuan Li
yuanyuan.li@bbctg.com.cn

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358305/Biocytogen_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
