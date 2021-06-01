DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 17. Interim Report

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 17. Interim Report

On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 24.05.2021 through 28.05.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: United States Germany (XETRA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 24.05.2021 32.558 301,7785 - - 32.558 25.05.2021 20.000 301,0423 30.000 247,0968 50.000 26.05.2021 54.862 299,1430 50.000 245,7438 104.862 27.05.2021 27.218 300,3737 48.000 245,6254 75.218 28.05.2021 20.264 301,2648 35.000 247,2627 55.264 1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase. Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 ) Guildford, United Kingdom, 01.06.2021 Linde plc

