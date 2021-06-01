Pure Cycle Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Investor Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE /June 1, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced today that Mr. Mark W. Harding, President and CEO of Pure Cycle, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference to be held June 23-24, 2021. Mr. Harding will present a thirty-minute overview of Pure Cycle to the general conference attendees, followed by smaller group breakout sessions. The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference provides a focused and facilitated interaction between companies and investors, bringing together over 100 presenters, 650 investor groups and thousands of one-on-one meetings over two days.

Presentation materials will be available on the Pure Cycle website at www.purecyclewater.com following the conclusion of the conference. Conference details are available on the Sidoti website at https://sidoticonference.com/virtual.

Company Information

Pure Cycle is a diversified land and water resource development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater resources, also develops master planned communities to which we provide water and wastewater services.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com , or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

