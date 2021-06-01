Crypto casino Rollbit has launched a cryptocurrency trading feature in a bid to position itself as a leader in the cryptocurrency gambling space.

Wellemstad, Curacao--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Rollbit launched cryptocurrency trading on May 10th, 2021, offering the chance to bet on the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC) were also added to the trading platform more recently. Rollbit is establishing itself as a leading online casino in the cryptocurrency space, and is now embarking on a journey to make cryptocurrency trading simpler, more exciting and more accessible to the masses.





Rollbit



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8074/86084_rollbit.png

Rollbit Leads the Pack

The new cryptocurrency trading feature offers many advantages over existing platforms, including:

Zero-Fee Trading: Rollbit only generates a return from profitable trades by taking a small percentage. There's no slippage and no fees are applicable when opening or closing a trade (note: a funding fee may apply if a trade is open for long enough).

Up to x1000 Leverage: Rollbit users can trade BTC and ETH with leverage of x1 up to x1000. For DOGE and LTC, the maximum leverage is x100.

Automatic Cashout: Close trades automatically based on either a price or a dollar amount of profit/loss using the stop loss and take profit functions to manage risk.

A Community Focus: Chat, trade and compete for a place on the platform's trading leaderboard, which ranks the users with the best performing trades by profit generated and by Return on Investment. Users can also share links to trades with other users or externally, so friends can view each other's PnL in real-time.

Rollbit is also offering users a variety of additional benefits including cashbacks, rakebacks, level up bonuses and more, and this reward system will be carried over to cryptocurrency trading as well.

Read more about the breakdown of Rollbit rewards here.

The Future of Casinos

Rollbit's co-founder Razer commented:

"We're very excited to offer crypto trading on Rollbit. Our goal was to eliminate the complex nature of trading on traditional crypto exchanges, and the team has certainly done an excellent job. With crypto being extremely popular right now, we couldn't think of a better time to launch this. Not only are we the first crypto casino to offer crypto trading, but users can also be rewarded for trading on Rollbit as all profit and loss contributes to our lucrative rewards program."

Rollbit made its mark on the crypto casino industry by pioneering an innovative and provably fair game known as X-Roulette in February 2020. X-Roulette is a standard format roulette game that utilises the Bitcoin blockchain to ensure the outcomes are completely random and that the game's results are verifiable (i.e., provably fair).

Following on from this, Rollbit will continue to innovate by extending the range of cryptocurrencies users can trade, adding unique features and introducing new provably fair games (alongside X-Roulette and Rollercoaster).

Razer added:

"We're very much only just getting started, we have an extensive roadmap for trading that will deliver even more exciting features in the near future."

To celebrate the launch of cryptocurrency trading, look out for opportunities to win prizes as Rollbit will host several trading challenges via Twitter!

About Rollbit

Rollbit is an online casino platform specializing in cryptocurrencies. Founded in February 2020 by a team of entrepreneurs with a shared passion for online gambling, Rollbit is committed to creating unique and fun experiences for its users. The platform hosts a diverse selection of games, including slots, table games, game shows and exclusive in-house games. Rollbit is positioned at the forefront of the cryptocurrency gambling space, with instant BTC, ETH & LTC deposits/withdrawals.

For more information about Rollbit's latest developments, visit Rollbit's main site here.

Get in touch with Rollbit via e-mail

Join the Rollbit community on Discord

Follow Rollbit on Twitter

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: GrayFox

Contact Email: grayfox@rollbit.com

ROLLBIT is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images

image1.png

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86084