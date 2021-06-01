Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
WKN: A12EVU ISIN: CA8484221012 
Frankfurt
01.06.21
16:57 Uhr
0,012 Euro
+0,006
+100,00 %
Sphinx Resources Ltd.: Sphinx: Corporate Update

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SFX) announces that Lawrence Cannon has resigned from the Board in order to pursue other opportunities. "I want to express our Board's deep appreciation for the opportunity to work with Lawrence and benefit from his experience. We are thankful for his involvement and wish him success in his new ventures", said Mr. Jeremie Ryan, president and CEO of the Corporation.

About Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (gold, silver, palladium and platinum) and base metals (copper, zinc and lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact:

Jeremie Ryan
President and Chief Executive Officer
819.664.2632
info@sphinxresources.ca
www.sphinxresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Sphinx's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Sphinx from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Sphinx does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Sphinx Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649920/Sphinx-Corporate-Update

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
