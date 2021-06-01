Patent Trial and Appeal Board rules LG failed to provide adequate proof to its claims

Immervision, inventor of wide-angle optical design with distortion control and leader in designing advanced vision systems, today announced it has successfully defended its patent against challenges made by LG Electronics.

In November 2019, LG petitioned the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, challenging the validity of one of Immervision's key patents (U.S. Patent No. 6,844,990). However, several weeks ago, the board (PTAB) unanimously ruled that the claims LG challenged were not unpatentable over the cited prior art references.

"Immervision has spent the past two decades innovating, licensing, and implementing its vision technologies to multiple industries," said Pascale Nini, President and Chief Executive at Immervision. "Immervision's intellectual property and patent portfolio represent true innovation and are defendable. It is very important for me that we can protect our customers and world-wide licensees with our IP."

In 2018, Immervision filed a civil complaint against LG for patent infringement over several Smartphone models with wide-angle camera technology. LG responded by challenging the validity of Immervision's patent at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The PTAB panel confirmed that LG had not met its burden to show the challenged claims were unpatentable.

Immervision's advanced wide-angle vision system combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology are used in various applications, spanning consumer electronics, transportation, robotics, security, home devices to IoT, and defense, among others. When Immervision develops an optical design, the company defines specifications to obtain smarter pixels combined with image processing that will give the best results for the application.

With DNA of innovation in machine vision, the company is now thinking about the future of machine perception connecting visual data and other sensors to feed AI.

