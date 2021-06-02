HONG KONG, June 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - UOB-Kay Hian issued a report raising the target price of China Shineway Pharmaceutical (02877.HK) from HK$8.44 to HK$11.8, an increase of 39.8%, on a BUY rating.



China Shineway Pharmaceutical 1Q21 revenue was RMB 744 million, surging 37% YoY. All business segments continued to experience robust recovery.





