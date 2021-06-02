Taulia, the leading fintech provider of working capital solutions, has today announced it is expanding its global footprint and growing its presence in Asia.

Taulia has established a presence in China and Singapore, two markets of strategic importance to its existing global client base and with strong potential for growth among local and regional buyers and suppliers.

As part of its expansion, Taulia has appointed Haiyan Zhuang as Head of China. Haiyan will be responsible for establishing and strengthening Taulia's presence in China. Haiyan has 20 years' experience working in banking, finance and financial technology and has held positions at the Bank of China HQ, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and OneConnect Smart Technology Company.

The continued focus on driving growth across Asia follows a $60 million strategic investment led by the Chinese conglomerate Ping An Insurance Company and the key appointment of Steve Scott as Head of Asia Pacific in 2020. Taulia currently has over 280,000 Asia Pacific-based suppliers on its network, across 35 countries in the region.

Cedric Bru, CEO of Taulia, said: "Asia sits at the heart of the global supply chain and is a region of strategic importance for many global companies. It is also buzzing with the extraordinary growth of homegrown companies who are looking for greater scale and an increased role on the global stage. Our technology supports businesses large and small with their own expansion, via the application of technology-led flexible working capital solutions. We initially will be bringing this capability to more businesses across China and Singapore and have plans to continue expansion across Asia. Our existing client base is increasingly investing in the region and will value the support and expertise we can provide to their operations. We are looking forward to enabling all businesses in the region to thrive through better working capital management."

