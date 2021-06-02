Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members American Craftsman Renovations, Hip Hop Bling, and ClassWorx Who Utilize Findit Marketing Campaigns To Improve Online Presence

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: American Craftsman Renovations, Hip Hop Bling, and ClassWorx.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting three featured members that are utilizing Findit marketing services which help improve overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is American Craftsman Renovations. American Craftsman Renovations is a locally owned and operated, full-service general contractor in Savannah, GA, that offers custom residential remodeling, renovation, restoration, and repair services to homeowners. From minor handyman repairs to major home improvements, American Craftsman Renovations helps homeowners transform their homes. To improve their overall online presence in search and social, they have claimed a total of 33 names on Findit that surround the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services.

Recently, they began offering handyman repairs, home improvements, and custom woodworking services in Savannah, GA. Findit adjusted its focus to go after these new targeted keywords. Content is created on a regular basis as part of their campaign to help elevate their online presence throughout the web, driving traffic to their website and to reach the target audiences looking for the services American Craftsman provides but who have not yet heard of American Craftsman Renovations. Findit also produced a new video for American Craftsman Renovations highlighting home improvements and handyman repairs, two new phrases they are wanting to index under in search engines.

Having assisted with improving indexing for these search terms, American Craftsman Renovations is now focused on improving indexing for home additions, structural repairs, and major remodeling projects such as kitchen or bathroom renovations. Get in touch with American Craftsman Renovations by calling them at 912-481-8353. Watch the latest video for American Craftsman Renovations that Findit produced below.

Our second featured member is Hip Hop Bling. Now the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite bling bling jewelry, iced-out pieces and accessories for yourself, friends, and family. Hip Hop Bling sells high quality, fashion hip hop jewelry, including bracelets, chains, diamonds, watches, and more. Their jewelry offers an authentic look and feel to real diamond and gold jewelry but is offered at a more competitive price point.

Hip Hop Bling is the trusted source for premium jewelry offered at incredible value and their entire collection is available online at Hiphopbling.com. Shop on the go via the Hip Hop Bling app, available for Android and IOS devices. As part of Findit's campaign, content is created through several Findit URLs, driving traffic to Hip Hop Bling's website for customers to place orders who are interested in the products Hip Hop Bling sells.

Our third featured member, ClassWorx, is the leading virtual instructor directory that helps connect instructors with students using existing video conferencing software. ClassWorx caters to a wide range of professors, instructors and coaches. Any instructor of nearly any skill can use ClassWorx to reach the students looking to learn these new skills or activities. Providers of personal instruction services can include: yoga, pilates, "spin" classes, music and art lessons, athletic coaching, cooking lessons, educational classes such as learning a new language and more. These types of classes traditionally were done in person at physical locations, but as more and more people turn to remote learning from the home or office, Classworx helps connect instructors with students worldwide. Visit ClassWorx today to sign up as an instructor and post your schedule and connect with attendees.

Claim your name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

Findit provides marketing services to anyone that is looking to improve their online presence. Our marketing campaigns are customized to your needs and budget and include a wide range of services from content creation and social sharing to video production and SEO for your website. For more information, get in touch with us today and ask about our customized marketing campaigns.

