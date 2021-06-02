DJ EQS-News: Sheng Ye Capital to boost supply chain fintech platform with strategic investments

EQS-News / 01/06/2021 / 22:47 EST/EDT [Press release]Sheng Ye Capital to boost supply chain fintech platform with strategic investments"As we take another step forward in our transformation plan, we remain committed to investing in technology and fintech innovation to drive supply chain efficiency, making finance more inclusive as part of creating an industry-focused supply chain platform." - Mr. Jeff Tung, ChairmanHong Kong, 2 June 2021 - Sheng Ye Capital Limited ("SY Capital" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", HKEx: 6069), an industry-focused supply chain fintech platform, announced that it is currently in the process of pursuing initiatives to further strengthen its technology leadership and solidify its position within the supply chain ecosystem. This will be achieved through acquisitions and investments in several strategic key areas under its Dual-Engine, One-Platform plan announced in January 2021.Industrial Technology Engine:? Deepen industrial technological capabilities: The Group is exploring opportunities in Internet-of-Things ("IoT")and software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solutions in our focused sectors including smart construction solutions,consumer healthcare SaaS solutions, hospital supply, processing, and distribution ("SPD") services. This will allowthe Group to create a highly digitalized supply chain ecosystem, further cementing its position in theinfrastructure and healthcare segments.? Expand into new markets via business-to-business ("B2B") platforms: The Group is also evaluating specialized B2Be-commerce platforms for emerging industries and smart logistics providers to penetrate new industries boosted bydigitalization and enter new markets and sub-segments of our focused industries.Digital Finance Engine:? Market consolidation: Along with increasing digitalization of the economy, the Group plans to leverage its platformto consolidate resources amidst the fragmented supply chain market through investing into regional data-drivensupply chain financial services providers that demonstrate dominant market positions and/or competitive strengthsin certain industries. This will enable the Group to drive market consolidation for the commercial factoringindustry.? Strengthen risk management and operational efficiency: The Group will also consider tactical opportunities infocused fintech segments such as big data analytics and cloud services, blockchain capabilities as well asenterprise payment solutions, which will further enhance the accuracy of data analytics and reinforce riskmanagement capabilities of the Group.Investments into the Dual-Engines set out above will enable the Group to acquire deeper industry data, enhance its technological capabilities and create new markets within the supply chain ecosystem to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for supply chain financial services. This will accelerate the Group's "platformization" strategy and boost its platform-based technology services and market position within the supply chain financing ecosystem. Additionally, these initiatives are also aligned with the Chinese government's policies for developing strategic emerging industries as well as supporting the stable and healthy growth of the small and medium enterprises segment.The Group believes that the successful integration of these core competencies will cement its technological leadership, further drive supply chain efficiency, and promote inclusive finance as part of its long-term corporate objectives.- END -About Sheng Ye Capital Limited (HKEx: 6069.HK) Sheng Ye Capital (6069.HK) is an industry-focused supply chain fintech platform. Through its Dual-Engine, One-Platform strategy, the company harnesses industrial technology and digital finance to create a comprehensive supply chain finance ecosystem. SY Capital leverages big data analytics for information processing, allowing asset owners and financial institutions across our platform to more effectively address the demands and pain points of SMEs within the supply chain ecosystemSheng Ye Capital is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, also a constituent of the MSCI Small Cap China Index, Hang Seng Composite Index and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. The current market capitalization of Sheng Ye Capital is approximately HKD 7.2 billion (USD 928 million). Some of the company's notable institutional investors include China Taiping Insurance, Olympus Capital and Pavilion Capital (a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings).Media Contacts Sheng Ye Capital Limited Kaylee Zhang Tel: 0755-6188 0088-842 Email: kaylee.zhang@shengyecapital.comChristensen China Limited Shirley Chan Tel: +852 2232 3933 Email: schan@christensenir.com 01/06/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 