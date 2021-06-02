WatchGuard Technologies, Inc: WatchGuard unveils new endpoint security product family within WatchGuard Cloud, just one year after Panda acquisition

WatchGuard Cloud is now the MSP management interface of choice for security delivery

LONDON, June 02, 2021a global leader in network security and intelligence, multi-factor authentication. As a result, partners and customers can now deploy and manage endpoint security, network security and MFA services via WatchGuard Cloud, enabling them to streamline security delivery, simplify operations, consolidate vendors, and bolster business growth and profitability.



"Adding endpoint security services to WatchGuard Cloud is a major game-changer for our MSP business," said Stuart Hall, Director at Kuiper Technology. "Now we can manage all our security offerings from the network to the endpoint within one unified platform, and simplify everything from initial deployment and set-up to license management, renewals and reporting."

"WatchGuard's driving mission is to create the security platform of MSPs' dreams and less than one year after acquiring Panda Security we've taken another significant step forward," said Andrew Young, senior vice president of product management at WatchGuard. "MSPs need a platform that offers greater coordination across critical security services. We're delivering next-generation antivirus, AI-enabled endpoint detection and response, network security and authentication services as a Unified Security Platform that enables MSPs to provide complete protection for customers today, and we're making it simpler and more streamlined than ever to manage."

Regardless of which WatchGuard product categories partners offer, the WatchGuard Cloud platform offers a variety of operational advantages. MSPs can leverage fixed-term contracts, WatchGuard Points, and flexible monthly and usage-based subscriptions to procure products in the manner that best suits their business model. It also supports flexible options for upgrading, extending and delegating licenses, as well as easy set-up and template-based configurations that partners can implement across multi-tier, multi-tenant environments.

This integration is the latest example of WatchGuard's continued commitment to and investment in MSP enablement with WatchGuard Cloud enhancements. Partners and customers have been managing Firebox security environments and AuthPointMFA deployments through this single interface since 2019. In January 2020, WatchGuard introduced its ThreatSynccapabilities within WatchGuard Cloud to unify threat intelligence, correlation and scoring across the WatchGuard security stack, from network to user. Now with the addition of WatchGuard Endpoint Security solutions, WatchGuard has centralised the delivery of protection for networks, endpoints and identities to provide a truly Unified Security Platform.

As part of the integration, individual products previously known as Panda Endpoint Protection and Panda Endpoint Protection Plus now comprise the WatchGuard EPP(Endpoint Protection Detection and Response).

WatchGuard Endpoint Security solutions are live in WatchGuard Cloud today. For more information about WatchGuard's growing product portfolio and capabilities, click here.

