Augmentum Fintech Plc - New Investments: Cushon and Epsor

2 June 2021

Augmentum Fintech plc

£5 million investment into Cushon and €2.5 million investment into Epsor

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focussing on the fintech sector, announces that it has made a £5 million investment into UK-based Cushon and a €2.5 million investment into France-based Epsor, both workplace savings providers.

Cushon

Augmentum has led Cushon's Series A fundraising round with an investment of £5 million, as part of an overall £26 million funding round.

Cushon (www.cushon.co.uk) provides workplace pensions and payroll-linked ISAs to more than 200,000 members across 8,000 UK employers. Cushon has overall assets under management of £740 million and is authorised by The Pensions Regulator to operate a master trust pension scheme. In January 2021, Cushon became the first UK pension provider to launch a fully carbon neutral 'Net Zero Now' pension product.

The funding will be used by Cushon to support acquisitions, scaling capabilities, product innovation and accelerated delivery of enhancements to support their partner employers and employees, who make up the members of Cushon's pension scheme.

Epsor

Augmentum's €2.5 million investment into Paris based Epsor is part of a €20 million Series B funding round led by French VC Gaia Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors Blackfin and Partech. This is Augmentum's first investment in France.

Epsor (https://epsor.fr) is a provider of employee and retirement savings plans delivered through an open ecosystem, giving access to a broad range of asset management products accessible through its intuitive digital platform. Epsor serves more than 40,000 savers and over 400 companies in France.

Epsor intends to use the proceeds of the fundraise to continue to develop its proposition for larger corporations and extend its range of services, particularly in the area of responsible savings. The company's objectives include growing its 60-person workforce and collecting more than €1 billion of savings inflows over the next 12 months.

Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech, said: "We believe that workplace savings and investments are ripe for disintermediation and with public policy across Europe increasingly seeking to encourage people to save more we believe there is a significant opportunity to successfully challenge incumbents. Cushon and Epsor give us access to this space and we believe both companies can be highly disruptive and are well positioned in their respective markets to win market share".

