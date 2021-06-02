Imperial X Plc - Result of General Meeting

2 June 2021

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial X" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

Imperial X Plc is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held yesterday, 1 June 2021, all resolutions were duly passed. Consequently, the acquisitions initially announced on 28 August 2020 have now completed and the Company will change its name to Cloudbreak Discovery plc.

The Company will be withdrawn from the Aquis Stock Exchange with effect from close of business today and its ordinary shares will be admitted to the Official List (by way of Standard Listing under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities with effect from 8:00 am on 3 June 2021.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Imperial X plc, which will change its name to Cloudbreak Discoveries Plc as soon as is practicable, is looking to become a leading natural resource prospect generator, working across a wide array of projects that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by the new 'Cloudbreak' generator model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of resource investing.