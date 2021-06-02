Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Announcement

For release 2 June 2021

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

("SREIT"/the "Company"/"Group")

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE DIVIDEND FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK- focused REIT, announces an interim dividend of 0.656 pence per share ('pps') for the period 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021.

This equates to a further 5% increase compared with the prior quarter's dividend level and reflects continued progress with rent collection and asset management, together with the positive impact of share repurchases and two industrial acquisitions completed in December 2020.

The dividend payment will be made on 25 June 2021 to shareholders on the register at the record date of 11 June 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 10 June 2021.

The dividend of 0.656 pps will be wholly designated as an interim property income distribution ('PID').

