Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / ( LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2020 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £43.15 127 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £5,480.05 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-28; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2020 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £43.15 127 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £5,480.05 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-28; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alex Hutcherson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, USA b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2020 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £43.15 127 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £5,480.05 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-28; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2020 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £43.15 78 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £3,365.70 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-28; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2020 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £43.15 127 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £5,480.05 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-28; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

