Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Kevin Murphy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2020 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
£5,480.05
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-28; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Brundage
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2020 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
£5,480.05
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-28; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alex Hutcherson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer, USA
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2020 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
£5,480.05
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-28; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Samantha Long
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2020 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
£3,365.70
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-28; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Thees
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2020 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
£5,480.05
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-28; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)
