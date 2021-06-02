Anzeige
02.06.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Netum Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

June 2, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Netum Group
shares (short name: NETUM) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Netum Group is the 65th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it
represents the seventh listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Netum Group Plc is a profitably growing IT services company with over 20 years
of experience of demanding IT projects. The company offers its public
administration and corporate customers its Legacy to Digi concept that enables
combining traditional IT solutions with the latest digital applications safely
and in a responsible way. Netum's goal is to be the most trusted partner and
the most attractive employer in the industry. Netum's services include digital
service development, continuity services, integration services, cyber security
services as well as management consulting services. The company also has two
programmes that they offer as SaaS services, the electronic message validation
platform Truugo, and Netum DUX, the IT asset management system. Netum Group's
net sales in 2020 were EUR 17.5 million and it employs over 160 people in
Finland. For more information, https://www.netum.fi/ 

"We are extremely happy for the great interest that investors have shown in
Netum. After the initial public offering, we have over 6,000 shareholders. A
few significant Finnish institutional investors and a delightfully large number
of private investors have become owners of Netum, and I am particularly proud
for that also our personnel took an active part of the offering. This is yet
another indication of the strong commitment by our personnel. Our goal is to
grow our net sales organically to EUR 30 million in 2023, and the listing
supports our growth targets. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to
everyone that participated in the initial public offering for their confidence
in us and wish new shareholders welcome on board to create responsible and safe
digital change," comments Matti Mujunen, CEO of Netum Group. 

 "We welcome Netum Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and
congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO and the impressive
amount of new shareholders," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.
"We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its
shareholders." 

Netum Group has appointed Evli Pank Plc as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statement. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
