Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Netum Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

June 2, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Netum Group shares (short name: NETUM) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Netum Group is the 65th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the seventh listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Netum Group Plc is a profitably growing IT services company with over 20 years of experience of demanding IT projects. The company offers its public administration and corporate customers its Legacy to Digi concept that enables combining traditional IT solutions with the latest digital applications safely and in a responsible way. Netum's goal is to be the most trusted partner and the most attractive employer in the industry. Netum's services include digital service development, continuity services, integration services, cyber security services as well as management consulting services. The company also has two programmes that they offer as SaaS services, the electronic message validation platform Truugo, and Netum DUX, the IT asset management system. Netum Group's net sales in 2020 were EUR 17.5 million and it employs over 160 people in Finland. For more information, https://www.netum.fi/ "We are extremely happy for the great interest that investors have shown in Netum. After the initial public offering, we have over 6,000 shareholders. A few significant Finnish institutional investors and a delightfully large number of private investors have become owners of Netum, and I am particularly proud for that also our personnel took an active part of the offering. This is yet another indication of the strong commitment by our personnel. Our goal is to grow our net sales organically to EUR 30 million in 2023, and the listing supports our growth targets. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to everyone that participated in the initial public offering for their confidence in us and wish new shareholders welcome on board to create responsible and safe digital change," comments Matti Mujunen, CEO of Netum Group. "We welcome Netum Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO and the impressive amount of new shareholders," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." Netum Group has appointed Evli Pank Plc as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statement.