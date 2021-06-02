FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems and BMLL Technologies (BMLL), the leading, independent provider of harmonised T+1 data and analytics to the world's most sophisticated capital market participants, today announced that the BMLL Data Feed is available in FlexTRADER EMS.

BMLL's unique Level 3 data and analytics helps financial institutions leverage the predictive nature of full depth order book data to accelerate their research, optimise their trading strategies and generate alpha. BMLL's Data Feed is pre-computed from the most granular, Level 3 order book data and provides market participants with actionable insights focused on market quality and execution performance as well as available liquidity at different depths of the book.

Delivered via API directly into FlexTRADER workflows, BMLL's data and analytics allows users to rapidly unlock the predictive power of pricing data within the FlexTRADER EMS blotter, offering clients the insight they need to understand how markets behave and make more informed decisions to enhance their trading performance.

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director EMEA FlexTrade Systems noted: "We are delighted to integrate with a great partner like BMLL and add their data and analytics to our trading technology. This partnership will provide our clients with more transparency -giving traders more choice at the right price point. This means our clients will have enriched pre- and post-trade analytics inside our FlexTRADER EMS blotter, helping them to analyse historical data to make the best trading decisions by comparing analytics across the watch list and determine when to trade or spot any outliers."

Paul Humphrey, CEO BMLL stated: "We are thrilled to partner with FlexTrade to make our historical data and analytics available to some of the world's largest asset managers. Making sense of how the markets behave and having the tools to analyse long term cycles and trends, or backtest trading strategies, are crucial for all market participants looking to maintain a competitive edge. Our Level 3 T+1 data and scalable analytics capabilities complement FlexTRADER's technology, helping firms navigate market complexity and make more informed trading decisions."

About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world's first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About BMLL Technologies

BMLL Technologies is the leading, independent provider of harmonised, Level 3 historical data and analytics to the world's most sophisticated capital market participants.

BMLL offers banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds and global exchange groups immediate and flexible access to the most granular Level 3, T+1 order book data and advanced analytics, enabling them to accelerate research, optimise trading strategies and generate alpha at unparalleled speed and scale.

Founded in 2014 in the machine learning laboratories of the University of Cambridge, the platform enables researchers and quants across global financial services firms to apply complex statistical techniques to BMLL's unique big-data sets with applications such as market impact, pre post trade analytics, order book simulation and compliance. Users no longer need to buy, curate and harmonise data. With BMLL, they gain cost-effective, instant access to a cloud-native Data Science environment via a single web portal, with a long history of the most granular, full order book data across global equities, futures and ETFs for back-testing and simulation, delivered directly into their workflows.

