NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (114/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (Volvo) published on June 1, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Volvo has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for June 29, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 9.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is June 30, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB, VOLVA). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000683