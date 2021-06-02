Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
Tradegate
02.06.21
09:41 Uhr
22,270 Euro
-0,130
-0,58 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2021 | 09:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (114/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (Volvo)
published on June 1, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Volvo has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
scheduled for June 29, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 9.50 per
share. The scheduled Ex-date is June 30, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves
the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB, VOLVA). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000683
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
