Eficode acquires Contribyte to strengthen its Agile transformation services

- Acquisition further expands strategic advice available for software organizations

HELSINKI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode, Europe's leading DevOps company, has today announced the acquisition of Contribyte, a leading provider of Agile and product development coaching and training.

Software development organizations adopt DevOps and Agile practices to create a competitive advantage from software. The rapid expansion of software in all industries has fuelled the need for coaching and training around tools, processes, and culture. With the acquisition of Contribyte, Eficode reinforces its ability to help organizations transform to Agile and DevOps practices and implement effective software development tools.

"Eficode sees Contribyte as the leading coach for ambitious software organizations in Agile transformation. We will offer Contribyte's deep expertise to our customers all over Europe to build winning product and software organizations.", says Ilari Nurmi, CEO of Eficode.

By acquiring Contribyte, Eficode further expands customer relationships at a strategic level, accelerating Agile and DevOps practices and the adoption of cloud computing. The acquisition enables accelerated growth of consulting and coaching around DevOps and Sustainable Software Development. It also accelerates the adoption of the Eficode ROOT DevOps platform: a managed service on the cloud that spans the entire software development lifecycle, from requirements management to Continuous Delivery and analytics.

"We are delighted to join Eficode. Contribyte has deep expertise in helping organizations become more agile. We advise and coach our customers through strategic changes, to gain a competitive advantage from software. Our customers have requested services from us that are at Eficode's core. Joining Eficode enables us to offer them a broader set of skills and services, and solve their broader challenges.", says Henri Hämäläinen, CEO of Contribyte.

Contribyte has over 300 customers in and outside Europe, from banking, industrial manufacturing, and business services.These include ABB, Vaisala, Nokia, CRF - now Signant health, Helvar, and DNA. Contribyte's revenue was 3,8 million euros in the last financial year.

Media contacts

Ilari Nurmi, Chief Executive Officer of Eficode, ilari.nurmi@eficode.com , +358 40 577 5084

Lauri Palokangas, Chief Marketing Officer of Eficode, lauri.palokangas@eficode.com , +358 50 486 4918

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eficode-oy/r/eficode-acquires-contribyte-to-strengthen-its-agile-transformation-services,c3359077

The following files are available for download: