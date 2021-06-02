British lingerie and swimwear brand, Pour Moi, has improved online CX to increase conversions and average order value (AOV), thanks to an AI-powered solution from Findologic, a leading search and navigation platform.

Founded in 2005, Pour Moi quickly became known for its stylish lingerie and swimwear ranges, with a wide product range, allowing customers to find intimates that not only fit and flatter but make them feel confident. As a fast growing online brand, Pour Moi recognised the need to support its customers at each stage of the buying journey to drive sales and loyalty inline with their growth plans from search and discovery through to personalisation and shopping assistants their aim was to help shoppers find the most relevant products, quickly and efficiently. Already offering virtual bra fittings services, the lingerie brand wanted to ensure its ecommerce platform could deliver a 'white-glove' customer experience, with fast and innovative functionalities that take the pain out of online shopping and seamlessly move customers from point A to point B..

Pour Moi had ambitious plans to completely overhaul its existing on-site CX. This included reducing total clicks moving the shopper more seamlessly along each stage of the buying journey to reduce friction and abandonment rates whilst delivering enhanced contextual information and more relevant results for customers, to ultimately drive greater conversions and sales.

Gareth Jones, Ecommerce and Digital Marketing Manager at Pour Moi, explained: "We're an innovative company we try to set trends more than copy them, so I'm constantly on the lookout for technology and UX innovations that allow us to stay one step ahead of the competition."

This commitment to innovation led Pour Moi to partner with Findologic. Findologic's solution helped the lingerie brand supercharge its ecommerce operations by allowing it to optimise every element of a shopper's path to purchase from enhanced on-site search and navigation to serving up hyper-personalised content that supports an individual customer's buying journey, to mobile UX optimisation and online merchandising.

Pour Moi also implemented Findologic's AI-powered virtual shopping assistant, Li.S.A..

Data shows that customers submit very broad search terms, but returning a broad set of search results in line with these terms can overwhelm the customer and make product discovery challenging with too many options to choose from. Through Findologic's A.I. based shopping assistant, Li.S.A, Pour Moi are able to understand behaviours and preferences, minimising touch points and relieving burden, so that browsers can sit back and enjoy personalised results.

With enhanced online CX, Pour Moi has seen 21% uplift in sessions using search, with an 11% increase in conversion through optimised features and a 10% increase in AOV through the Findologic platform.

"Findologic is fantastic. I don't see how any other provider can compete in terms of features and technological support vs. price we were given full access to their team and platform from day one," Jones added.

Matthias Heimbeck, CEO of Findologic, commented: "Delivering personalised and seamless online experiences are important for any retailer, but it's even more crucial when the buying journey is for a considered and complex purchase, such as lingerie, where a myriad of options, styles and sizing can easily confuse or distract the shopper to the point of purchase abandonment. By optimising on-site search and using AI to hone recommendations and curate the shopping journey, Pour Moi's customers remain front and centre of its business, helping it not only drive conversions but improve customer loyalty."

-ENDS-

