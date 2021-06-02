As a Main Partner for the competition, NTT DATA will bring the technology behind its spectator engagement installation, The NTT DATA Wall, to the BMW International Open this year

NTT DATA today announced its data experience for the BMW International Open 2021. NTT DATA is a Main Partner for the competition in Germany and will use data, analytics, and cutting-edge sports technology to bring a more engaging and immersive viewing experience to golf fans following the action from home and on-the-go.

NTT DATA's relationship with BMW began over 30 years ago. Over the years, NTT DATA has assisted the automotive giant with end-to-end digital transformation, streamlining processes, and supporting innovation. Our partnership with BMW is built on a collaboration that has a global footprint. From content management systems in China through to transforming global data centres in America, the partnership has been a hotbed of innovation for many years and represents a truly global relationship.

This year, the partnership between NTT DATA and BMW grows to encompass BMW Golf Sport too. NTT DATA will bring the technology behind The NTT DATA Wall, which is already used at The Open, to the BMW International Open for the first time. Using AI and analytics, golf enthusiasts will be provided with a new personalised data experiencethat brings them closer to the sport.

NTT DATA's technology will process billions of data points, providing fans with hole-by-hole analysis and detailed player performance comparisons. NTT DATA's intelligent prioritisation algorithm will track the most important developments during the tournament in real-time, allowing fans to stay up to date with all the action. Fans will be able to access this data at home or on the go, all distributed via the BMW Golf Sport digital platforms.

Stefan Hansen, CEO at NTT DATA Germany, commented: "NTT DATA has a rich history of collaboration with BMW, both here in Germany and globally. I'm delighted to expand our relationship as an official Main Partner for the BMW International Open.

"After a year where fan engagement with sport has had to adapt in unprecedented ways, technology will play a vital role in reenergising the fan experience. By leveraging the latest innovations in AI and data analytics, we are working with BMW to shape the future of sport and create the ultimate data experience that golf fans deserve."

Joern Plinke, Head of BMW Golfsport Marketing at BMW Group, commented: "NTT DATA has been by our side for over 30 years and we're excited to bring them into our Golf Sports events too. Having seen what they have delivered at other golfing competitions, we are excited to bring this same expertise to the BMW International Open this year.

"After last year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, we're more determined than ever to deliver the best possible experience for fans as the tournament returns. The International Open has a deserved reputation as Germany's most prestigious professional golf tournament, and our partnership with NTT DATA will deliver a fan experience that is worthy of such status. We're excited to welcome fans and players back to Munich this June."

For more information please visit: https://uk.nttdata.com/About-Us/Sport-Sponsorships/BMW-International-Open

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA part of the NTT Group is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services, headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, IT modernisation and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local expertise to operate in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com

About BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2019, the BMW Group sold over 2.5 million passenger vehicles and more than 175,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2019 was 7.118 billion on revenues amounting to 104.210 billion. As of 31 December 2019, the BMW Group had a workforce of 126,016 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

