Claire Thomas joins Hakluyt as senior adviser

LONDON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for corporations and investors, is pleased to announce that Claire Thomas has joined the company as a senior adviser.

Previously the Chief Human Resources Officer at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Claire brings more than 28 years' HR experience to the Hakluyt team. Prior to GSK, she worked at Ford Motor Company, and she has also advised the UK government. She won the European Business Woman of Achievement Award in 2007.

Claire's appointment is another step in the development of Hakluyt's work to help boards and CEOs make senior appointment decisions - providing insights into candidates' capabilities and track records, to enable clients to decide who will best benefit their businesses. This work is led by Matthew Pettigrew, a London-based partner who spent a decade at McKinsey & Co before joining Hakluyt in 2014.

Claire Thomas said: "I've long admired the work Hakluyt does, and am excited to join the team. From my experience in global businesses, I understand the pressures involved in making critical appointments, and am looking forward to helping leaders make decisions that are right for their organisation, culture and long-term ambitions."

Matthew Pettigrew commented: "We are delighted to have Claire's support and advice as we continue to grow this area of our work across the world. Her breadth of experience and proven judgement make her a real asset to our team."

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "Hakluyt's work on senior appointments and succession planning is an increasingly important part of our business, and Claire's expertise will be invaluable as we advise business leaders on these critical issues."

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

Claire Thomas was Chief Human Resources Officer at GlaxoSmithKline from 2008 to 2019, where she directly led a team of 1,800 human resources and employee health professionals. Before this, she worked at Ford Motor Group. She is now commencing a new phase of her career as a consultant. Previously, she has advised the UK Government as a non-executive director at the Department of Energy and Climate Change, and has presented to and advised the Head of the Civil Service on talent.