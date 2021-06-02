Kabelplus deployed Teleste's Remote PHY and video solution in Denmark

TURKU, Finland, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste's Remote PHY and video solution has been implemented to a new distributed access architecture of the Danish operator Kabelplus. The deployment was carried out in cooperation with a local system integrator Conscia Denmark, and it provides Kabelplus an opportunity to expand access throughout the whole of Denmark.

Based on Remote PHY technology and a separate auxiliary video core, the solution utilises Teleste's DAN300 Remote PHY node and the Luminato video headend together with the existing Cisco cBR8 CCAP core of Kabelplus. With the Cisco CMTS centrally located in Denmark, the solution enables Gigabit broadband services in DOCSIS 3.1 networks of different sizes around the country. The solution comprises Teleste's Luminato video headend as an auxiliary video core handling the distribution of video over the distributed access network. The flexible, high-capacity video headend is ideal for serving versatile networks and perfectly suited for varying channel mixes.

"We are pleased to see that the interoperable Cisco CCAP core and Remote PHY technology from Teleste together with the separate Teleste Luminato auxiliary core is able to provide us with a future-proof and tested platform for carrying out gigabit and video services for our subscribers in the coming years," stated Henrik Lind, CTO, Kabelplus.

"Getting the Teleste Remote PHY device working with the Cisco cBR8 was easy in my opinion. The interoperability is great, thanks to the CableLabs standards, and both Teleste and Cisco are eager to help, if needed. The guys at Teleste deserve a lot of credit for their level of commitment. They clearly want the customer experience to be as good as possible. They are a pleasure to work with," said Thomas Bützau, System Engineer, Conscia Denmark.

"With distributed access deployments gradually growing, it is important to see that the architecture means more than just another devices in field. What the architecture actually provides is a flexible platform for Gigabit broadband and video services to subscribers today, and also a solid stepping stone for further technology upgrades towards the cable industry's 10G vision. Working with Kabelplus and Conscia has given us an exciting opportunity to be part of building a high-performance cable network and a networked society, where both data and video delivery are handled in an innovative, future-proof way," explained Hanno Narjus, head of Teleste's Networks business.

Please explore our new customer case for detailed information about the deployment. We also invite you to learn more about our distributed access and video solutions at ANGA COM DIGITAL, 8-10 June. Our team will be available for discussions on our digital showroom during the show, so register for the event to connect with us through the digital platform!

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/kabelplus-deployed-teleste-s-remote-phy-and-video-solution-in-denmark,c3358684

The following files are available for download: