PHNIX Releases Two New Heat Pumps With Low GWP Green Gas For Pursuing Carbon Neutrality

DAGANG, China, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitioning to a greener and cleaner refrigerant is undoubtedly an unskippable step for all HVAC equipment in the global movement of achieving carbon neutrality. Widely known for low GWP, R32 and R290 are regarded as two most favorite refrigerants in the industry now. In the effort of offsetting emissions and responding to the market demand, PHNIX, a leading heat pump OEM/ODM supplier in China, launches two new heat pumps for heating, cooling and DHW with eco-friendly R32 & R290 refrigerants and the most advanced heat pump technologies in the current market.

The new released heat pumps are named HeroPremium (uses R32 Refrigerant) and GreenTherm(uses R290 Refrigerant), both of which adopt customizable ABS anti-corrosive cabinet, effectively prolonging the service life of the heat pump. With their own different merits on design, HeroPremium series aims to push the popularity of green refrigerant heat pumps and GreenTherm series is targeting the global mutual goal of realizing carbon neutrality.

"Heat pump systems greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, equipment with both lower GWP refrigerant and a higher level of performance should be used. The release of PHNIX HeroPremium series and GreenTherm series is tied to the 2030 Climate & Energy Framework of the European Union which will surely benefit the popularity of green gas heat pump, especially in European areas," said Jab Fan, director of PHNIX overseas heating/cooling/DHW heat pump division.

Different Advantages of HeroPremium Series & GreenTherm Series

About HeroPremium Series

Use R32 Refrigerant

EVI Inverter Technology enables the unit to run stably under -25? cold climate

60? hot water

WT 35? achieve A+++ efficiency, WT 55? achieve A++ efficiency

Noise as low as 39dB(A)

About GreenTherm Series

Use R290 Refrigerant (GWP 3)

Stably operation under -25? cold climate with Inverter technology for more energy savings

70? high temperature hot water

Maintain A+++ efficiency at WT 35?/ 55?

Noise as low as 42dB(A)

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Over 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522561/PHNIX_New_R290_GreenTherm_Series_Heat_Pump.jpg