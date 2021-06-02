Scientists in the U.S. fabricated a semitransparent perovskite solar cell that reached 19.8%, and 28.3% in a tandem cell stacked on top of a silicon-heterojunction device. The device relies on a film of gold just a few atoms thick, grown using an innovative seeding method, which has the valuable properties of being both highly conductive and transparent.Most types of solar cell require a top electrode layer that is both conductive and transparent - two properties not very often encountered together. Today, indium tin oxide (ITO) is the most commonly used material, but the relative scarcity of ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
